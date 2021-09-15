Rivals250 DT on Notre Dame visit; interest level in the Irish

One of the headline recruits to visit Notre Dame for the Irish’s home opener against Toledo last Saturday was Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic nose tackle Sydir Mitchell. The four-star class of 2023 prospect spoke to BlueandGold.com about the visit, which he raved about.

“The coaching staff is full of really cool guys,” Mitchell said. “The students there who helped out were all really nice. It was just a really good environment to be in.”

It was Mitchell’s first experience at Notre Dame, and he had good company on the visit. Mitchell made the trek to South Bend with his high school teammates, quarterback Steve Angeli and defensive back Jayden Bellamy, who are committed to the Irish in the 2022 cycle.