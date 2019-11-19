News More News
Rivals250 DE Aaron Armitage Updates Where He Stands With Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy class of 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage visited Notre Dame over the weekend to watch the Fighting Irish dismantle Navy, 52-20.

"I enjoyed it; I was glad to get back," Armitage said. "I got to tour around the campus and it was fun. I got to talk to Coach Elston again, and I was glad to see him again. The game was amazing. It was fun to see a Notre Dame game, which I've been looking forward to."

Notre Dame hosted a highly ranked prospect on campus Saturday in Aaron Armitage. (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

Armitage, who ranks as Rivals' No. 106 overall recruit and No. 5 strong side defensive end, visited Notre Dame over the summer. He planned to participate in a prospect camp but unfortunately had an allergic reaction and needed to miss the event.

