Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy class of 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage visited Notre Dame over the weekend to watch the Fighting Irish dismantle Navy, 52-20.

"I enjoyed it; I was glad to get back," Armitage said. "I got to tour around the campus and it was fun. I got to talk to Coach Elston again, and I was glad to see him again. The game was amazing. It was fun to see a Notre Dame game, which I've been looking forward to."