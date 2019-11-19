Rivals250 DE Aaron Armitage Updates Where He Stands With Notre Dame
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy class of 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage visited Notre Dame over the weekend to watch the Fighting Irish dismantle Navy, 52-20.
"I enjoyed it; I was glad to get back," Armitage said. "I got to tour around the campus and it was fun. I got to talk to Coach Elston again, and I was glad to see him again. The game was amazing. It was fun to see a Notre Dame game, which I've been looking forward to."
Armitage, who ranks as Rivals' No. 106 overall recruit and No. 5 strong side defensive end, visited Notre Dame over the summer. He planned to participate in a prospect camp but unfortunately had an allergic reaction and needed to miss the event.
