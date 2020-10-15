On the first day college coaches could directly reach out to recruits in the 2022 class, Apopka (Fla.) High cornerback Nikai Martinez added a big offer.

The news came from Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, which was somewhat a surprise. The 5-10, 170-pounder had been in contact with the Irish staff and has been receiving interest from them for around a year, but actually hearing that he earned the offer was an eye-opener.

“I was in contact with them and talking to them,” Martinez added. “They were telling me I was a guy high on their board. So I wasn’t really surprised, but I was happy to receive it.”