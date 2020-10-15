Rivals250 CB Nikai Martinez On Where Notre Dame Stands In His Recruitment
On the first day college coaches could directly reach out to recruits in the 2022 class, Apopka (Fla.) High cornerback Nikai Martinez added a big offer.
The news came from Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, which was somewhat a surprise. The 5-10, 170-pounder had been in contact with the Irish staff and has been receiving interest from them for around a year, but actually hearing that he earned the offer was an eye-opener.
“I was in contact with them and talking to them,” Martinez added. “They were telling me I was a guy high on their board. So I wasn’t really surprised, but I was happy to receive it.”
The four-star prospect holds right around 20 scholarship offers, and the likes of Clemson, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are recruiting him especially hard. Rivals ranks Martinez as the nation’s No. 170 prospect and No. 20 cornerback.
