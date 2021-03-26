BlueAndGold - Rivals250 CB Discusses High Interest In Notre Dame Football

On March 3, Phoenix Brophy Prep class of 2022 cornerback Benjamin Morrison announced a top 10 schools list of Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and Washington, trimming his choices in about half.

“I wanted to narrow down my list,” Morrison said. “I want to focus on the schools that I could see myself playing at. I chose those schools because I can see myself at those places for different reasons. The timing felt right to me and my parents.”