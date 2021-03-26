BlueAndGold - Rivals250 CB Discusses High Interest In Notre Dame Football

Rivals250 CB Discusses High Interest In Notre Dame Football
On March 3, Phoenix Brophy Prep class of 2022 cornerback Benjamin Morrison announced a top 10 schools list of Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and Washington, trimming his choices in about half.
“I wanted to narrow down my list,” Morrison said. “I want to focus on the schools that I could see myself playing at. I chose those schools because I can see myself at those places for different reasons. The timing felt right to me and my parents.”
Soon after announcing his top group, Morrison announced scholarship offers from Alabama and Auburn. Moving forward in his recruitment, the four-star prospect will consider his top group, plus the two Alabama schools, and not cut his list publicly down again.
“I’ll probably just stick with these schools until I find the place that’s right for me,” he explained. “I’m not in a rush to commit any time soon. I’m going to wait until I can visit schools and then will go from there.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news