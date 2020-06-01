Rivals250 Athlete: ‘I Think The World Of Coach Mickens’
The recruiting dead period enacted by the NCAA has been anything but dead for top prospects across the country.
Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic class of 2021 athlete Terrion Arnold has landed new scholarship offers in both basketball and football and also made a commitment to the Adidas All-American Bowl this spring.
The NCAA ruled that college coaches could make unlimited phone calls to prospective student-athletes, which is never the case during a dead period. Obviously, these are unprecedented times in recruiting.
“It was kind of chaotic at first,” Arnold said. “They all started calling at the same time and it was new to me.”
The 6-1, 180-pounder has had days where several head coaches from powerhouse programs have contacted him.
“At 7 a.m., [Alabama’s] Nick Saban was trying to get ahold of me,” Arnold recalled. “Then [Florida State’s] Coach Norvell, [Florida’s] Dan Mullen and [LSU’s] Ed Orgeron FaceTimed me out of the blue. [Oklahoma’s] Lincoln Riley, too, and it got crazy. I’ve got used to it now.”
The school that ultimately lands Arnold’s talents will have worked extremely hard in his recruitment. The versatile defensive back prospect is approaching 50 scholarship offers and has no shortage of big-time schools after him.
