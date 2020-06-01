The recruiting dead period enacted by the NCAA has been anything but dead for top prospects across the country.

Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic class of 2021 athlete Terrion Arnold has landed new scholarship offers in both basketball and football and also made a commitment to the Adidas All-American Bowl this spring.

The NCAA ruled that college coaches could make unlimited phone calls to prospective student-athletes, which is never the case during a dead period. Obviously, these are unprecedented times in recruiting.

“It was kind of chaotic at first,” Arnold said. “They all started calling at the same time and it was new to me.”