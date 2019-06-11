Coraopolis (Penn.) Moon small forward Donovan Johnson has emerged as a top target for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame men's basketball program.

The Irish coaching staff hosted Johnson for an official visit, and the 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing raved about his time in South Bend with Blue & Gold Illustrated.

"It was great," Johnson said. "The coaching staff was awesome and the whole atmosphere was awesome. I didn't get to meet the players because they were gone, but there's a new practice facility and it's very nice and the training room is very nice.