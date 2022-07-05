Rivals100 WR Jaden Greathouse sets commitment date

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Greathouse made official visits to Oklahoma, South Carolina and Notre Dame in June and in that order. Rather than visiting Texas during the last visit weekend of June, Greathouse played in a 7-on-7 tournament with his teammates from Austin (Texas) Westlake.

The four-star wide receiver recruit will announce his commitment decision July 15. Greathouse has been focusing on four schools since the start of May: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Rivals national analyst Nick Harris recently wrote that "Notre Dame has been the school making the most noise" in Greathouse's recruitment. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rivals FutureCast had three predictions for Greathouse's commitment all in favor of Notre Dame.

Rivals ranks Greathouse as the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 69 overall in the 2023 class. Greathouse helped lead Westlake to a UIL Conference 6A Division 2 state championship in Texas last season. With five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, a 2022 Clemson signee, throwing him passes, Greathouse finished his junior season with 66 receptions for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Notre Dame just finished a six-day stretch in which it picked up five verbal commitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Among those were 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams and 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., both four-star recruits.

Williams is the lone wide receiver committed in Notre Dame's top-ranked 2024 class. Flores joined four-star wide receiver Braylon James in Notre Dame's top-ranked 2023 class. Greathouse has a higher overall ranking than all three of Notre Dame's current wide receiver commits.

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has been pushing to add Greathouse and four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin to the 2023 Irish class. Can Stuckey keep his hot streak going? Greathouse will let everyone know in 10 days.

