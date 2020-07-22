After any given practice with his high school team, Deion Colzie picks up his phone and has a handful of text messages waiting from college coaches.

The Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 wide receiver decommitted from a five-month long pledge to Notre Dame back in March. He figured that his recruitment would be busy following his early pledge – and he was correct.

A number of programs would love to take his verbal pledge right now, but Colzie is going at his own pace during the dead period.

“I’m still trying to take it slow and build strong relationships with each coach,” Colzie said. “I definitely see my decision being pushed back because I can’t take any visits. I have to take what coaches say into consideration because I can’t get on campus and see everything. My decision will be later than I wanted it to be.”