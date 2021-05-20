 BlueAndGold - Rivals100 WR CJ Williams Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Official Visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-20 12:20:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR CJ Williams Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Official Visits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams had to change his recruiting timeline.

Williams, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 3 wide receiver and No. 27 overall recruit nationally, had official visits locked in for Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas in June and planned to announce a commitment on Sept. 7, which is his mother’s birthday.

However, following the conclusion of Mater Dei’s spring football season, Williams got right into running track, which stretches well into June. Williams had to cancel his Ohio State and Texas visits and informed those coaching staffs in early May.

That doesn’t mean he had to cancel all of his visits though.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target CJ Williams
The four-star recruit from Southern California is arguably the Fighting Irish’s most important target left on the board. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I was able to keep Notre Dame,” Williams said. “The CIF championship is the weekend before that. So I’ll go to Notre Dame the fourth weekend of June.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}