Rivals100 WR CJ Williams Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Official Visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams had to change his recruiting timeline.
Williams, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 3 wide receiver and No. 27 overall recruit nationally, had official visits locked in for Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas in June and planned to announce a commitment on Sept. 7, which is his mother’s birthday.
However, following the conclusion of Mater Dei’s spring football season, Williams got right into running track, which stretches well into June. Williams had to cancel his Ohio State and Texas visits and informed those coaching staffs in early May.
That doesn’t mean he had to cancel all of his visits though.
“I was able to keep Notre Dame,” Williams said. “The CIF championship is the weekend before that. So I’ll go to Notre Dame the fourth weekend of June.
