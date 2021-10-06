Rivals100 WR Carnell Tate in-depth on Notre Dame visit, recruiting
Actions speak louder than words, and Carnell Tate’s actions and words make it clear that he’s highly interested in Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish are one of Tate’s top 10 schools, and to back that up, he’s visited campus five times already. He took a self-guided tour of campus in March, made three trips to Notre Dame in June and saw the Irish this past Saturday for their game against Cincinnati.
“It was great being able to see the atmosphere and experiencing my first ever college visit for a game,” Tate said of his latest trip to South Bend. “It was great.”
The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver did a lot during his visit. He had a good meal, did a photoshoot with Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore, watched pregame warmups and watched the matchup against the Bearcats that Notre Dame lost 24-13.
Among the highlights of Tate’s latest visit was spending time with Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.
