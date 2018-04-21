Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame has picked up yet another defender in the class of 2019 Saturday with the commitment of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon, a member of the Rivals100.
Ajavon, the No. 5 safety and No. 79 overall player in the country, chose Notre Dame over offers from schools like Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and several others.
The commitment comes for Notre Dame following a successful unofficial visit to South Bend for Ajavon on April 12.
Ajvaon is the fifth overall commitment for Notre Dame in the class of 2019 and fourth on the defensive side of the ball.
Going foward, Ajavon will put on his recruiting hat for the Irish as he is teammates with top cornerback target Salim Tuner-Muhammad.
Ajavon told Blue & Gold Illustrated prior to his announcement that he plans on only taking an official visit to the school he is committed to.
Following his junior season, Ajavon was named second team all-state by the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.
100% committed, can’t wait to start a new chapter in my life! pic.twitter.com/aOTMNaovqX— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) April 21, 2018
