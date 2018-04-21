Notre Dame has picked up yet another defender in the class of 2019 Saturday with the commitment of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon, a member of the Rivals100.

Ajavon, the No. 5 safety and No. 79 overall player in the country, chose Notre Dame over offers from schools like Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and several others.

The commitment comes for Notre Dame following a successful unofficial visit to South Bend for Ajavon on April 12.