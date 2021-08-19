 Rivals100 Safety Caleb Downs Explains High Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-19 09:49:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 Safety Caleb Downs Explains High Notre Dame Interest

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs visited a handful of schools over the summer. It was mainly to see schools within driving distance in the South, but he took a Midwest swing to check out Notre Dame and Ohio State late in June.

Notre Dame offered the 6-0, 183-pound four-star back in February, and he’s built a strong connection with the Irish coaching staff, learning plenty about the football program. He got an even better understanding of what Notre Dame can provide him as a student-athlete during his summer visit.

“I spent the day looking at campus and what they can offer me,” Downs told BlueandGold.com. “I got a good feel of their coaching staff and what Notre Dame is about.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Caleb Downs
A June visit all but solidified Notre Dame as a top contender for Downs, who is listed as the nation’s No. 4 safety and No. 77 overall player by Rivals.

“They’re taking that next step to win a national championship and keeping that Notre Dame culture at the same time. There’s great people there with awesome networking.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}