Rivals100 Safety Caleb Downs Explains High Notre Dame Interest

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs visited a handful of schools over the summer. It was mainly to see schools within driving distance in the South, but he took a Midwest swing to check out Notre Dame and Ohio State late in June.

Notre Dame offered the 6-0, 183-pound four-star back in February, and he’s built a strong connection with the Irish coaching staff, learning plenty about the football program. He got an even better understanding of what Notre Dame can provide him as a student-athlete during his summer visit.

“I spent the day looking at campus and what they can offer me,” Downs told BlueandGold.com. “I got a good feel of their coaching staff and what Notre Dame is about.