Rivals100 Recruit Raves About Notre Dame; Where Do The Irish Stand?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On July 10, Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend class of 2023 recruit Mathias Barnwell announced a top seven schools list of Kentucky, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia and Vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news