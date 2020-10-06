Rivals100 QB Gavin Wimsatt Provides Update On Notre Dame, Recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Owensboro (Ky.) High is off to a strong 4-0 start to the 2020 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Rivals100 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has led the Red Devils to averaging 49.3 poin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news