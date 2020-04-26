On a normal day, Oak Park (Mich.) High class of 2021 two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny wakes up to a handful of messages from colleges coaches. There's 30 minute calls sprinkled throughout the day with coaches from schools such as Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

Benny, who Rivals ranks as the No. 83 overall recruit and No. 14 offensive guard in America, is being recruited on both sides of the ball. It's nearly dead even for Benny between being recruited at offensive line or defensive line.