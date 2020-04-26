Rivals100 OL Rayshaun Benny On Notre Dame, Conversation With Brian Kelly
On a normal day, Oak Park (Mich.) High class of 2021 two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny wakes up to a handful of messages from colleges coaches. There's 30 minute calls sprinkled throughout the day with coaches from schools such as Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.
Benny, who Rivals ranks as the No. 83 overall recruit and No. 14 offensive guard in America, is being recruited on both sides of the ball. It's nearly dead even for Benny between being recruited at offensive line or defensive line.
Notre Dame sees his talents on offense. The Fighting Irish extended an offer to the 6-5, 270-pounder on March 26.
"It was crazy for real," Benny said. "I thought Notre Dame was going to be my first offer. That's who I was in contact with the most. It didn't end up playing out that way but it's cool. I talk to them every day now for real; I'm in contact with Blake Fisher. He's trying to put me on with everybody, which is cool."
