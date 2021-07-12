Rivals100 LB Jaylen Sneed Commits To Notre Dame, Details His Decision

Sneed took an official visit to Oregon June 4-6, and the Ducks gave him something to think about. His Notre Dame visit was June 14-16, during which he informed Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and head coach Brian Kelly that he wanted to commit. He held off on announcing his decision until July 12.

“Notre Dame is the choice for me because of the family atmosphere, the coaching staff and how I felt when I stepped on campus,” Sneed told BlueandGold.com about his decision. “It feels like home and it’s where I want to be. It was exactly how they described it; it’s perfect.”

His mom had tears of joy when he informed her that he wanted to commit to the Fighting Irish.

“We were sitting in the office talking and then I took my mom aside and said, ‘I want to do this now.’ So, I told Coach Freeman, and then we went in Coach Brian Kelly’s office and told him too,” Sneed said. “They were very happy and were hyped about it.

“Coach Kelly said, ‘Now it’s time to get to work.’”

Sneed can’t wait to get to work, too. He plans to enroll early at Notre Dame in January 2022 and compete in next year’s spring practices.

“My excitement level is definitely a 10 out of 10,” he said. “I can finally wear all of my Notre Dame stuff without people asking me all of the time if I’m going there. Now I can tell them, ‘Yes, I am going to the University of Notre Dame.’”

It’s well documented that Sneed has a very close relationship with Freeman. It got kick-started because his high school head coach, BJ Payne, has a relationship with Freeman that goes back more than 15 years. The Irish offered Sneed in January, and Freeman instantly clicked with Sneed.

“He definitely was one of the biggest factors in me committing to Notre Dame,” Sneed said. “He recruited me every day, and we talked on the phone at least two or three times every week. We still talk a lot. He’s a great coach, and we have a great relationship.”