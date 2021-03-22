 Rivals100 LB Jaylen Sneed Breaks Down Notre Dame Football Interest, Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 15:43:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Jaylen Sneed Breaks Down Notre Dame Interest, Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed made his way up to South Bend, Ind. on Sunday evening so that he could tour Notre Dame’s campus on Monday morning and afternoon.

Due to the NCAA’s dead period, Sneed was not able to visit with the Irish staff in-person or get an in-depth tour of the facilities. Because Notre Dame is a key factor in his recruitment, Sneed still wanted to check out campus.

“We looked around all of campus and saw the buildings,” Sneed told BlueandGold.com. “I really liked the size of the campus and how pretty it is. It’s a great school with a lot of tradition.”

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Following his time on campus, Sneed chatted with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to discuss the trip.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}