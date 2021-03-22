Hilton Head (S.C.) High class of 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed made his way up to South Bend, Ind. on Sunday evening so that he could tour Notre Dame’s campus on Monday morning and afternoon.

Due to the NCAA’s dead period, Sneed was not able to visit with the Irish staff in-person or get an in-depth tour of the facilities. Because Notre Dame is a key factor in his recruitment, Sneed still wanted to check out campus.

“We looked around all of campus and saw the buildings,” Sneed told BlueandGold.com. “I really liked the size of the campus and how pretty it is. It’s a great school with a lot of tradition.”