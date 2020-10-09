Rivals100 LB Jalon Walker In ‘Great Contact’ With Notre Dame
Notre Dame 2022 linebacker target Jalon Walker out of Salisbury (N.C.) High has seen increased contact with the Irish staff in recent weeks, but Notre Dame is not the only school in consistent contact with the Rivals100 star.
Holding offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and more, Walker has the nation’s attention, and Notre Dame seems to be a school that is definitely on his radar.
“I have been in great contact with Notre Dame,” Walker said. “Notre Dame is a great program that I think is really on the rise.”
The Irish staff offered Walker back on July 24 and quickly made Walker’s Top 10 which he released on Twitter a month later. Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, Texas, LSU, Auburn, Arizona State and Texas A&M were also included.
