Notre Dame 2022 linebacker target Jalon Walker out of Salisbury (N.C.) High has seen increased contact with the Irish staff in recent weeks, but Notre Dame is not the only school in consistent contact with the Rivals100 star.

Holding offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and more, Walker has the nation’s attention, and Notre Dame seems to be a school that is definitely on his radar.

“I have been in great contact with Notre Dame,” Walker said. “Notre Dame is a great program that I think is really on the rise.”