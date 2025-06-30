Rivals100 LB Ellis McGaskin commits to Notre Dame football's 2027 class

Notre Dame football might not sign a Rivals100 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Both of Notre Dame’s linebacker commitments in the 2026 class — Thomas Davis Jr. and Ja’Kobe Clapper — are outside the Rivals100 heading into their senior seasons this fall. Barring a new addition or a rankings upgrade, the Irish will break a four-class streak of signing a Rival100 linebacker. But Notre Dame put itself in position to get right back on track with that streak in the 2027 class when linebacker Ellis McGaskin announced Monday his commitment to the Irish. Rivals ranks the Mobile (Ala.) Williamson product as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 78 overall in the 2027 class. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

McGaskin committed to Notre Dame over offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker made his first visit to Notre Dame earlier this month to attend the Irish Invasion and Grill & Chill event on campus. McGaskin left Notre Dame's campus feeling like he could call it home during his college career. Now he's planning to do just that. "They're at the top of my scale," McGaskin said following his Notre Dame visit. "The things I've seen, I loved. So far, I haven't been anywhere like it." Notre Dame offered McGaskin in March on Pot of Gold Day, and linebackers coach Max Bullough made a trip to Mobile to evaluate McGaskin. They've grown connected throughout the process. "Me and Coach Max Bullough's relationship is through the sky," McGaskin said earlier this month. "I couldn't wait to come up here and connect with these guys. They just showed me a whole 'nother world." McGaskin also appreciated how head coach Marcus Freeman made time for him during his visit. "I was very impressed, because a lot of coaches don't really make time to connect with recruits," he said of Freeman. "But he went out of his way to make sure that he was connecting with every recruit that was there."

