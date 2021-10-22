Rivals100 LB Drayk Bowen names final three, sets decision date
After naming a final three of Auburn, Clemson and Notre Dame earlier today, four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen has announced his decision date. He will officially be committing on Nov. 7 at 4pm CST.
