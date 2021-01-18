St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday afternoon, giving new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman his first pledge as a member of the Irish coaching staff.

“They’re winning coaches,” Ford said. “The academic part was something I couldn’t turn down. It’s a lifetime opportunity for me and my family. Life after football is important to me.”

Ford received his Notre Dame offer on April 18, 2020, and the Irish were a top contender from there.

“I was talking to him all of the time, almost every day,” Ford said of Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. “He was checking in one me and my family. He really cares; that’s the type of coach I want to play for.

“He’s going to push me to be the best I can.”

