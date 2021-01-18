Rivals100 DE Tyson Ford Commits To Notre Dame
St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday afternoon, giving new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman his first pledge as a member of the Irish coaching staff.
“They’re winning coaches,” Ford said. “The academic part was something I couldn’t turn down. It’s a lifetime opportunity for me and my family. Life after football is important to me.”
Ford received his Notre Dame offer on April 18, 2020, and the Irish were a top contender from there.
“I was talking to him all of the time, almost every day,” Ford said of Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. “He was checking in one me and my family. He really cares; that’s the type of coach I want to play for.
“He’s going to push me to be the best I can.”
Ford narrowed his recruitment down to Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma in December ahead of his decision.
Heading into this past weekend, all signs pointed towards the Missouri pass rusher picking Oklahoma. However, Notre Dame took the lead Friday, led by a strong effort from Elston to sway Ford away from the Sooners.
The 6-6, 250-pounder is the fifth player to commit to the Irish so far in the 2022 class, joining tight end Jack Nickel, linebacker Nolan Ziegler, and offensive linemen Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.
“I’m coming in to work,” Ford added. “That’s all I do; I work. I’m ready to get down and dirty. I’ll do anything for the school; I’m fully committed. [Notre Dame] has 100 percent of my heart.”
Additionally, Ford is good friends with Notre Dame class of 2021 defensive tackle signee Gabriel Rubio, another standout prospect in the St. Louis area. They played youth football together as young kids, and Ford knows the Rubio family well.
Ford holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.
Rivals ranks Ford as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri, and the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 64 overall player in the country.
He totaled 19 tackles and three sacks during a five-game season at John Burroughs School this past fall. In 2019 during a full 11-game season, he posted 52 tackles and a sack, plus 13 receptions for 185 yards.
Ford was named to the 2020 Missouri Football Coaches Association first-team all-state defense, and was also named to the 2020 and 2019 Metro League football all-conference first-team defense. In addition, he plays for the John Burroughs basketball team.
The four-star prospect is committed to playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in January 2022.
