 Four-Star Rivals100 Defensive End Cyrus Moss Reviews Notre Dame Football Recruiting Official Visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-21 08:08:16 -0500') }} football

Rivals100 DE Cyrus Moss Reviews Official Visit To Notre Dame

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame hosted one of its biggest defensive targets in the 2022 class on campus for the first time.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman defensive end Cyrus Moss took an official visit to Notre Dame Friday through Sunday, one of three visits he has set for this June. Moss, the No. 89 overall player in the class, visited Oregon earlier in June and arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to see the Crimson Tide following his Notre Dame visit.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Cyrus Moss
Moss is rates as a four-star recruit, the No. 2 player in Nevada, and the No, 4 weak-side defensive end and No. 89 overall prospect in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While at Notre Dame, Moss finally met the coaching staff in person. Head coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston are all involved in recruiting him and spent time with him during the visit.

Moss spoke with BlueandGold.com afterward about his trip. Questions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Tell me about Notre Dame and the overall impression for you.

Moss: “It was a great experience. I enjoyed everything about it. Everybody was super cool, super nice, brought me in. Everyone was personable. I was able to meet a lot of players and talk with them. It was easy conversation.”

