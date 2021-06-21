Rivals100 DE Cyrus Moss Reviews Official Visit To Notre Dame

While at Notre Dame, Moss finally met the coaching staff in person. Head coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston are all involved in recruiting him and spent time with him during the visit.

Moss spoke with BlueandGold.com afterward about his trip. Questions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Tell me about Notre Dame and the overall impression for you.

Moss: “It was a great experience. I enjoyed everything about it. Everybody was super cool, super nice, brought me in. Everyone was personable. I was able to meet a lot of players and talk with them. It was easy conversation.”