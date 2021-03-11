 Rivals100 Cornerback On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football: ‘My Interest Is Very High’
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 14:23:15 -0600') }} football

Rivals100 CB On Notre Dame: ‘My Interest Is Very High’

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County class of 2022 cornerback Khamauri Rogers released a top 10 schools list of Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF last week.

The past year has been unconventional on the recruiting front due to the pandemic and the NCAA’s dead period, but Rogers hopes to take a traditional approach to moving forward with his recruitment. His plan does hinge on the dead period lifting in June, which there is a growing sense of optimism for.

“I’ll take all five of my visits and probably commit before the season starts,” Rogers told BlueandGold.com.

Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County cornerback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Khamauri Rogers
Rivals lists Rogers as a four-star talent, the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi, and the No. 6 cornerback and No. 47 overall player in the country. (Sam Spiegelman)

There are currently a couple of Rivals FutureCast picks in for Rogers to land at LSU. There are a pair for him to choose Ole Miss too. Miami is also considered a big contender. One of Rogers’ top schools that folks aren’t talking about enough though is Notre Dame.

