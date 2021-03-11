Rivals100 CB On Notre Dame: ‘My Interest Is Very High’
Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County class of 2022 cornerback Khamauri Rogers released a top 10 schools list of Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF last week.
The past year has been unconventional on the recruiting front due to the pandemic and the NCAA’s dead period, but Rogers hopes to take a traditional approach to moving forward with his recruitment. His plan does hinge on the dead period lifting in June, which there is a growing sense of optimism for.
“I’ll take all five of my visits and probably commit before the season starts,” Rogers told BlueandGold.com.
There are currently a couple of Rivals FutureCast picks in for Rogers to land at LSU. There are a pair for him to choose Ole Miss too. Miami is also considered a big contender. One of Rogers’ top schools that folks aren’t talking about enough though is Notre Dame.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news