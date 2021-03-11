Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County class of 2022 cornerback Khamauri Rogers released a top 10 schools list of Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF last week.

The past year has been unconventional on the recruiting front due to the pandemic and the NCAA’s dead period, but Rogers hopes to take a traditional approach to moving forward with his recruitment. His plan does hinge on the dead period lifting in June, which there is a growing sense of optimism for.

“I’ll take all five of my visits and probably commit before the season starts,” Rogers told BlueandGold.com.