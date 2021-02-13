Rivals100 CB Earl Little Jr. Learning More About Notre Dame
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage class of 2022 cornerback Earl Little Jr. is right around 30 scholarship offers and is content with where he’s at with his recruitment. The dead period has thrown many prospects for a loop, but Little is keeping a level head.
“I’m taking everything day-by-day,” he said. “I’m enjoying the recruiting process right now.”
Little had a strong junior season at American Heritage, helping lead his squad to a Florida class 5A state championship winning season. He posted 35 tackles and two interceptions in nine games played.
He’s received scholarship offers since the season ended, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
“They had been texting me – Brian Kelly and Mike Mickens,” Little said. “They were sending me information about the school. We got on the phone and they said they wanted to offer a scholarship.
“I know that it’s a prestigious school and they’re really big on their academics.”
Little received the scholarship offer from Mickens, who serves as Notre Dame’s cornerbacks coach. Mickens sees Little as a lockdown corner in new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s defense.
“He sounds really cool,” Little said. “He’s all about the classroom; that’s what Notre Dame is about. He was telling me how they’d use me in their scheme too.”
The 6-0, 165-pounder is taking his time with the recruiting process. The Fighting Irish will likely need to get Little on campus to overtake the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami and others in his recruitment.
“I’ll probably be dropping a top schools list, but I’m not making a commitment any time soon,” he said.
Little’s father, Earl Sr., was a defensive back for the Miami Hurricanes in the mid-90s before spending nine years in the NFL (1997-2005).
Rivals ranks Little as the nation’s No. 90 overall prospect and No. 10 cornerback, plus the No. 11 player in Florida for the 2022 class.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.