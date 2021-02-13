Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage class of 2022 cornerback Earl Little Jr. is right around 30 scholarship offers and is content with where he’s at with his recruitment. The dead period has thrown many prospects for a loop, but Little is keeping a level head. “I’m taking everything day-by-day,” he said. “I’m enjoying the recruiting process right now.” Little had a strong junior season at American Heritage, helping lead his squad to a Florida class 5A state championship winning season. He posted 35 tackles and two interceptions in nine games played.

The Fighting Irish recently offered a four-star cornerback from the Sunshine State. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

He’s received scholarship offers since the season ended, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “They had been texting me – Brian Kelly and Mike Mickens,” Little said. “They were sending me information about the school. We got on the phone and they said they wanted to offer a scholarship. “I know that it’s a prestigious school and they’re really big on their academics.” Little received the scholarship offer from Mickens, who serves as Notre Dame’s cornerbacks coach. Mickens sees Little as a lockdown corner in new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s defense.