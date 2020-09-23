Approaching 40 scholarship offers and a member of the Rivals100 in the 2022 class, all is well in the recruiting process for Larry Turner-Gooden. Of course, the times aren’t ideal as he can’t take any visits through the 2020 calendar year, but he is forging ahead. “It’s crazy but it’s still a good feeling to know that my talents are appreciated,” Turner-Gooden said. “I can still go to a great college regardless of the situation.” Notre Dame is one of the most recent schools to offer the Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard athlete, coming on Aug. 23.

Notre Dame has the attention of four-star athlete Larry Turner-Gooden. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It was obviously a big one,” he said. “That’s not an offer that’s going around and everyone is getting. It’s a big offer. I know they’re rivals with one of my hometown schools, USC. That’s a big rivalry right here. It felt great to get the offer.”

Turner-Gooden notes that the offer came as a surprise – but certainly a welcomed one. He spoke on the phone with Fighting Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph when he received the news. “He was basically saying how great of an athlete I am,” Turner-Gooden recalled. “I hear that a lot, but it was good for him to notice that and he wants me to come play for Notre Dame. On Sept. 1, Notre Dame was one of many schools to reach out to the 6-1, 190-pounder, the first day in which college coaches are allowed to initiate contact with 2022 recruits.