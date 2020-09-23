Rivals100 ATH On Notre Dame Offer: ‘It’s Obviously A Big One’
Approaching 40 scholarship offers and a member of the Rivals100 in the 2022 class, all is well in the recruiting process for Larry Turner-Gooden. Of course, the times aren’t ideal as he can’t take any visits through the 2020 calendar year, but he is forging ahead.
“It’s crazy but it’s still a good feeling to know that my talents are appreciated,” Turner-Gooden said. “I can still go to a great college regardless of the situation.”
Notre Dame is one of the most recent schools to offer the Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard athlete, coming on Aug. 23.
“It was obviously a big one,” he said. “That’s not an offer that’s going around and everyone is getting. It’s a big offer. I know they’re rivals with one of my hometown schools, USC. That’s a big rivalry right here. It felt great to get the offer.”
Turner-Gooden notes that the offer came as a surprise – but certainly a welcomed one. He spoke on the phone with Fighting Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph when he received the news.
“He was basically saying how great of an athlete I am,” Turner-Gooden recalled. “I hear that a lot, but it was good for him to notice that and he wants me to come play for Notre Dame.
On Sept. 1, Notre Dame was one of many schools to reach out to the 6-1, 190-pounder, the first day in which college coaches are allowed to initiate contact with 2022 recruits.
“We’re most definitely going to be staying in touch,” he added.
Rivals lists Turner-Gooden as an “athlete,” and he is listed as the No. 5 player at the spot nationally. Additionally, he’s the No. 62 overall player in America and No. 8 prospect in the state of California.
“I’m an athlete; I can play anywhere,” he said. “I hear a lot of safety, but I think that’s because a lot of people haven’t seen me on the offensive side of the ball. But really, I’m a special teams guy, defensive player, offensive player – just a football player all around.”
Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington are some of Turner-Gooden’s notable offers.
