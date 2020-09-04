Rivals100 Athlete Discusses Notre Dame Offer
There are no recruiting trips allowed by the NCAA currently, but there is still a ton of contact between college coaches and class of 2022 recruits.
When the calendar turned to Sept. 1, coaches were allowed to initiate communication with junior prospects. It proved to be a busy day for Spearman (Texas) High’s Brenen Thompson, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 58 overall player by Rivals.
All things considered, Thompson’s recruiting process is going very well.
“It’s hard to complain when you get these offers,” he said. “Not getting on campus is annoying and doing everything through the internet can be complicated, but I’m lucky that I have plenty of time. Hopefully I can get on campuses and take those visits.”
