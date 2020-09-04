There are no recruiting trips allowed by the NCAA currently, but there is still a ton of contact between college coaches and class of 2022 recruits.

When the calendar turned to Sept. 1, coaches were allowed to initiate communication with junior prospects. It proved to be a busy day for Spearman (Texas) High’s Brenen Thompson, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 58 overall player by Rivals.

All things considered, Thompson’s recruiting process is going very well.