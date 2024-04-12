The weekend is coming up which means a lot of top prospects will be back on the road at spring games and at other events. Here is a look at 10 trips that have caught the eye of Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney:

DIA BELL - Alabama

Jared Curtis recently came off the board, a lot has been discussed about five-stars Brady Smigiel and Ryder Lyons and there are a bunch of other Florida quarterbacks taking big visits recently in Noah Grubbs and Brady Hart. Bell should not be forgotten as the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 class and a big trip is coming up to Alabama this weekend. The new offense under coach Kalen DeBoer should be QB friendly and Bell should see it all this weekend.

*****

MADDEN FARAIMO - Notre Dame

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and USC are the four front-runners for the hard-hitting four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic so getting to South Bend this weekend is definitely big. To play with Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa for the Irish could be a major draw but the overall linebacker history there is a massive consideration for Faraimo. The local programs should be watched but there is a lot of interest in Notre Dame.

*****

ZION GRADY - Florida State

Georgia has been pushing very hard and then after a recent visit to Miami, the four-star former Alabama commit said the Hurricanes are definitely in his top three. Now the Enterprise, Ala., standout heads back to Florida State this weekend and it could be a crucial visit to keep the Seminoles right in that top mix. Georgia, Miami, Auburn and others have been pushing hard but for months Florida State has been a key player in Grady’s recruitment, too.

*****

CHRIS HENRY JR. - Ohio State

The 2026 five-star receiver made an early commitment to Ohio State in July but that was also when he was living in Ohio so there have been some changes since that time. Henry now plays at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and USC recently hosted him for a visit which could be something to watch moving forward. Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU are also heavily pursuing Henry so getting back to Columbus cannot hurt. It also has to help that five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith from the 2024 class is having such an awesome time in spring practice.

*****

BRANDON LOCKHART - Notre Dame

Georgia is making a serious push mainly because position coach Donte Williams is there now and Notre Dame has been involved for a long time with the high four-star cornerback who’s been committed since late October. The Trojans have renewed their interest recently with Lockhart but had gone quiet for a while as the Bulldogs and the Irish have made the 2026 standout feel like a top priority. This one will definitely be one to watch.

*****

DAKORIEN MOORE - Ohio State

The five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas has been committed to LSU since August and he’s only talked up the Tigers, this recruiting class and playing with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the future. Texas has been considered the main contender to flip Moore especially since former Duncanville teammate Colin Simmons is working on him but now Ohio State has seriously entered the picture. No program nationally has recruited receivers better than Ohio State and now the best one in 2025 is visiting Columbus.

*****

DAVID SANDERS JR. - Tennessee

There has been so much talk and debate about Georgia and Clemson in Sanders’ recruitment but it should absolutely not be overlooked that Tennessee is a very legitimate contender in his recruitment. His relationship with position coach Glen Elarbee is outstanding, there is real interest from Sanders with the Volunteers so getting him to campus this weekend is a big step as those other two programs among others are battling it out for the five-star offensive tackle.

*****

JAHKEEM STEWART - Ohio State

There is talk of Stewart reclassifying to the 2025 class which makes his recruitment all that more pertinent and timely as LSU, Texas, USC and Oregon are rumored to be the programs that he’s most interested in now. The No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine heads to Ohio State this weekend and it’s expected position coach Larry Johnson is going to pour it on pretty thick. The feeling in Stewart’s recruitment was that he’d either head West or stay in the South but Ohio State will have a chance to convince him otherwise this weekend.

*****

JUSTUS TERRY - Georgia

The five-star defensive lineman flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC during a recent trip to Los Angeles. Upon returning home, the Georgia staff worked on getting the Manchester, Ga., standout back in the fold by scheduling a visit but that got pushed so Terry would now be in Athens for the spring game. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff are not going to give up easily and this weekend could be a step in the right direction for them.

*****

ELYISS WILLIAMS - Georgia