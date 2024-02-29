With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today and next up are the defensive backs:

WHO'S NO. 1?

It’ll be hard to find a defensive back as smooth and technically sound at the high school level as Sanchez is. The Ohio State commit also has everything you’d want in a modern cornerback. He’s got unique size at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. Sanchez is also fast with loose hips that help him redirect in coverage quickly. Both his parents were collegiate athletes at UTEP so he also comes from an athletic family. Sanchez is the complete package at cornerback. The Texas native is taller than most corners but he’s much more than a great frame. He’ll see the field early and often in Columbus.

*****

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Charles Bass (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Charles Bass: Not many prospects around the country have had the type of offseason Bass has enjoyed. His recruitment has gone to another level after LSU came calling in January. Bass was also the second-highest riser in the Rivals250 after moving up a whopping 135 spots. His instincts, ball skills and athletic ability make him a dynamic player at the safety position. Onis Konanbanny: You can never go wrong with a big, physical cornerback and that’s what Konanbanny is. His size and quickness allow him to cover receivers well. He burst onto the scene debuting at No. 109 in the Rivals250. The South Carolina native has a chance to continue climbing the rankings as he develops. He is scheduled to visit North Carolina on June 7 and Penn State on June 14th. California cornerbacks: The Golden State is always loaded with skill position players and the 2025 cycle is no different. It caught my eye that a trio of cornerbacks from the state are rising up the rankings. Adonyss Currie jumped 28 spots in the Rivals250 and his offer list will continue to expand in the coming months. Chuck McDonald III will be a name to know this cycle, and keep an eye on USC for him. LSU, Notre Dame and others are strong contenders, too. Dijon Lee only went up three spots in the Rivals250 but he could be someone that adds a fifth star before the 2025 cycle ends.

*****

TOP FIVE CLASSES