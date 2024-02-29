Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 DB rankings
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today and next up are the defensive backs:
NEW 2025 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Weakside Defensive End | Strongside Defensive End | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest movers
Wednesday: New offensive position rankings | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE breakdown | OL breakdown
Thursday: New defensive position rankings | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown
Friday: New state rankings
Saturday: Rankings roundtable
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
WHO'S NO. 1?
It’ll be hard to find a defensive back as smooth and technically sound at the high school level as Sanchez is. The Ohio State commit also has everything you’d want in a modern cornerback. He’s got unique size at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. Sanchez is also fast with loose hips that help him redirect in coverage quickly.
Both his parents were collegiate athletes at UTEP so he also comes from an athletic family. Sanchez is the complete package at cornerback. The Texas native is taller than most corners but he’s much more than a great frame. He’ll see the field early and often in Columbus.
*****
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Charles Bass: Not many prospects around the country have had the type of offseason Bass has enjoyed. His recruitment has gone to another level after LSU came calling in January. Bass was also the second-highest riser in the Rivals250 after moving up a whopping 135 spots. His instincts, ball skills and athletic ability make him a dynamic player at the safety position.
Onis Konanbanny: You can never go wrong with a big, physical cornerback and that’s what Konanbanny is. His size and quickness allow him to cover receivers well. He burst onto the scene debuting at No. 109 in the Rivals250. The South Carolina native has a chance to continue climbing the rankings as he develops. He is scheduled to visit North Carolina on June 7 and Penn State on June 14th.
California cornerbacks: The Golden State is always loaded with skill position players and the 2025 cycle is no different. It caught my eye that a trio of cornerbacks from the state are rising up the rankings. Adonyss Currie jumped 28 spots in the Rivals250 and his offer list will continue to expand in the coming months. Chuck McDonald III will be a name to know this cycle, and keep an eye on USC for him. LSU, Notre Dame and others are strong contenders, too. Dijon Lee only went up three spots in the Rivals250 but he could be someone that adds a fifth star before the 2025 cycle ends.
*****
TOP FIVE CLASSES
1. Ohio State: It’s going to be difficult to find a better trio than five-star Devin Sanchez, five-star Na’eem Offord and four-star Blake Woodby. The Buckeyes are on a roll with recruiting and the transfer portal. They’ll be in contention for the top class in the nation if they keep adding elite prospects like these three across the board.
2. LSU: The Tigers have some very talented players on the commitment list for the 2025 class. So it’d be easy to overlook in-state defensive back Jaboree Antoine. That would be a mistake. The two-way standout from New Iberia (La.) Westgate does a little bit of everything for his school and has a high ceiling at defensive back. Look for LSU to continue adding blue chip talent to the defensive backfield this cycle.
3. Notre Dame: The Irish have done a nice job of identifying talent that fits the program early and gaining commitments. The four-star trio of Cree Thomas, Evan Taylor and Ethan Long are good building blocks for the backend of defensive coordinator Al Golden’s unit.
4. Purdue: Coach Ryan Walters pulled one of the early steals of the class when Tennessee four-star Tarrion Grant pledged to the program. He could be the type of player that jumpstarts the program under the defensive-minded coach. The big question is if Purdue will be able to hold on to him until signing day.
5. Texas A&M: As new coach Mike Elko gets settled in at Texas A&M it will be critical to land top talent from inside the state. Katy, Texas, four-star defensive back Deyjhon Pettaway is part of a 2025 class that to date only includes Texas natives. The Aggies will change recruiting philosophies under Elko but strong evaluations will now be part of the equation.