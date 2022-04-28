Rivals Camp Notebook: Four recruits on Notre Dame's radar
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of Notre Dame football was on hand at the Rivals Camp Series at Ben Davis High School on Sunday. The Irish had one commit, nine offerees and several prospects competing. A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news