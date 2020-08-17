Rising 2022 G Fletcher Loyer On Notre Dame: 'They've Been In Great Contact'
Fletcher Loyer knows what everyone says about him.
He’s a shooter. A top-tier one.
But he wants to show the narrative goes beyond that.
“Playing in college, you have to do more than just one thing,” Loyer said. “For me, it’s getting teammates shots, coming off screens, you have to do what you have to do to make a play for someone else or yourself.”
Loyer’s early August showing at the Battle of the Brands in Indianapolis revealed he’s capable of all that, in addition to being a threat from 3-point range, and illustrated why he has become a coveted high-major recruit heading into his junior year. He will play this year for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead after moving from Michigan earlier this summer. He played AAU this year for Indy Heat’s 16U team.
Notre Dame was among the six high-major programs to offer Loyer since the end of May, joining Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska, Missouri and Utah. The 6-5, 165-pound guard has quickly become a priority target for the Irish in their 2022 class. Rivals has not yet ranked him, though that is bound to change.
