Deamikkio Nathan is starting to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail.

The 2021 wide receiver out of South Grand Prairie (Texas) holds early offers from BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech and others and is commanding plenty of interest.

“Recruiting is going well for me,” Nathan said. “Schools like Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame are starting to show some interest in me. Texas Tech has offered me, and they are standing out.”