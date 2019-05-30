News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 18:22:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2021 Texas WR Nathan Ready To Camp At Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

E71m5zsxvksufm6xk1pb
Texas wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan will camp with Notre Dame. (EJ Holland)

Deamikkio Nathan is starting to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail.

The 2021 wide receiver out of South Grand Prairie (Texas) holds early offers from BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech and others and is commanding plenty of interest.

Recruiting is going well for me,” Nathan said. “Schools like Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame are starting to show some interest in me. Texas Tech has offered me, and they are standing out.”

Brh6dkevsem2xxtidz9f
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}