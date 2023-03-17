Taking the floor in just its third full game with passing savant and second-team All-American Olivia Miles on the bench with a season-ending knee injury, the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Irish (26-5) tied a season high in assists (24) in Friday afternoon’s first round NCAA Tournament rout of No. 14-seed Southern Utah, 82-56, at Purcell Pavilion.

But exactly how much growth was made over the last two weeks for Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team will be determined at a later date.

“I have talked a lot that playing the right way for me is being unselfish and finding the open player,” Irish third-year head coach Niele Ivey said in her postgame press conference. “Teams are going to do a lot of different things against us, sometimes double-team. So, being aware of that and finding the mismatches, again just playing unselfish — I thought we did a great job of that today.”

The next test, a likely truer test, comes Sunday at a time to be determined against No. 11 seed Mississippi State (22-10), which defeated No. 6 seed Creighton, 81-66, in the second game at Purcell on Friday night. Sunday’s survivor advances to the regional in Greenville, S.C.

Sophomore Sonia Citron, an honorable mention All-American and previously the 2 guard, has taken over primary point guard responsibilities of late and had a Miles-like six assists to go with 14 points, a point below her average. Freshman KK Bransford, who has picked up a piece of those minutes at the point, had five assists with nine points.

Those 24 assists look even better against just 10 turnovers, five below the Irish average.

But the Irish weren’t playing a team the caliber of a top-five Atlantic Coast Conference team. Southern Utah (23-10), in its first NCAA Tourney game ever after winning the Western Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, came in with a plus-8.2 rebounding margin (16th in the country), but was overwhelmed in the paint by the taller, much stronger Irish.

By the time it was done, the Irish had 50 points from the lane to 18 for Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds have met a few teams with solid bigs this season, but “Nothing like No. 33,“ said 6-foot-3 Megan Jensen who led her club with 11 points.

She was talking about 6-4 center Lauren Ebo, the Texas transfer, who had 10 rebounds and went 6-for-10 from the field, finishing with 14 points in 26 minutes. Kylee Watson, a 6-4 forward, went 6-for-6 from the field for 12 points and added seven rebounds in 17 minutes.

They helped kick off a seismic start, combining for half of Notre Dame’s points in a 16-0 burst and a big part of the 9-for-10 shooting five minutes in.

“It's tough,“ Thunderbirds coach Tracy Sanders said. “We knew that they were going to be bigger and stronger than us. And you know, we just had to kind of settle in.

“You can tell there was a little bit of nerves. Like I said, they're (Irish) a great team. Transition-wise, we were not hitting shots and they were pushing the ball pretty quickly. You know, I think we needed to buckle down and focus on the transition first, and yeah, just do our best to kind of be as physical as we could be…”

Among the bigger questions for the Irish coming in was how they would respond from the 64-38 beating they took in the ACC semifinal loss to Louisville on March 4. And how it would play out without Miles.

But while the outside world wondered about Miles’ official status, which wasn’t announced until Thursday, behind closed doors the Irish were retooling without her.

Maddy Westbeld made that clear Thursday when asked about club morale considering the announcement of the loss of Miles.

“I think we're locked in at this point,” she said.

She was certainly locked in.