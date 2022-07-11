Reports: Notre Dame finalizing deal with VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler

Notre Dame was forced to replace Link Jarrett after he left to become the head coach at Florida State , his alma mater in his hometown of Tallahassee. Jarrett led the Irish to an 86-32 record in his three seasons in South Bend including trips to an NCAA Super Regional in 2021 and the College World Series in 2022.

Stiffler will be challenged to continue those winning ways at Notre Dame. The Irish are finalizing a deal with Stiffler as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic's Matt Fortuna. Irish Sports Daily's Matt Freeman first reported the Irish were focused on Stiffler.

The Rams won at least 34 games in each of the last eight full seasons, a number only matched by six other teams in Division I.

Stiffler, 43, is no stranger to early success as a head coach. In just his third season as VCU’s head coach in 2015, Stiffler led the Rams to their first Super Regional appearance in program history. VCU hasn’t advanced to a Super Regional since then, but it did play in the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

Last month, VCU won its first two NCAA Regional games, but it lost two in a row to host North Carolina, the No. 10 seed in the tournament.

VCU gave Stiffler his first head coaching role. During his sixth season as an assistant coach for VCU, Stiffler was promoted to interim head coach to finish the 2012 season. He shed the interim title ahead of the 2013 season and kept winning from there. Under Stiffler, the Rams won the Atlantic 10 Tournament in 2015, 2021 and 2022 and the conference regular season championship in 2017 and 2019.

Stiffler was named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2019, but his players received many more accolades at VCU. During Stiffler's head coaching tenure, the Rams had four All-Americans, five Freshman All-Americans, 19 ABCA All-Regional honorees and 43 All-Atlantic 10 selections including three Rookies of the Year and two Players of the Year. Seven former VCU players were MLB Draft picks under Stiffler.

VCU’s best teams under Stiffler were often carried by pitching. The Rams finished the season ranked among the top 15 in Division I for ERA three times: 2015 (2.92, 13th), 2019 (3.42, 9th) and 2022 (3.91, 9th). The 2021 team was led offensively with the fifth-best scoring average (8.6 runs) and seventh-best on-base percentage (.414).

Stiffler’s coaching career started at George Mason, his alma mater, in 2002. The Somerset (Pa.) Area High School product pitched at George Mason for four seasons before serving as an assistant coach for five more seasons. Stiffler received honorable mention All-America honors from USA Today following his senior season for the Patriots.

Notre Dame assistant coaches Chuck Ristano and Rich Wallace will reportedly follow Jarrett to Florida state. While the Irish completed its search for Stiffler, Notre Dame's roster also became in flux.

At least nine players entered the transfer portal, which had to be done by July 1 in order for players to be eligible to play right away by completing a one-time, penalty-free transfer. Five of the Irish players in the transfer portal are pitchers: Jack Findlay, Austin Temple, Alex Rao, Roman Kimball and Caden Aoki.

Findlay, a left-handed freshman, was incredibly valuable for the Irish in the NCAA Tournament with six appearances as a reliever, including four saves and one win. He finished the season with a team-low 2.17 ERA in 49.2 innings in 20 appearances. Temple, a graduate senior, was Notre Dame’s No. 2 starter last season. As a senior, Rao led the Irish in bullpen appearances (25). Kimball, a righty-handed reliever, finished his freshman season with a 4-0 record in 25 innings of work. Righty Aoki, also a freshman, made all four of his relief appearances before the end of March.

Four other Irish players are in the portal, but they didn’t play in any games: freshmen infielders Karson Bonaparte and Ben Loyd, sophomore outfielder Tony Watson and sophomore infielder Brock Murtha. Only Murtha was listed on Notre Dame’s roster at season’s end.

Former Butler pitcher Derek Drees, who previously committed to transfer to Notre Dame, has since redirected his future to Arizona during the Irish staff transition.

This weekend’s MLB Draft should influence Notre Dame’s 2023 roster. Signee Owen Murphy could be selected in the first round. Junior third baseman/pitcher Jack Brannigan and pitcher Liam Simon could be lured into starting their professional careers depending on their draft destinations.