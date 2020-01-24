Per WKYT in Lexington, Ky., 2020 Notre Dame cornerback recruit Landen Bartleson , who starred at Boyle County High in Danville, Ky., was one of three teen-agers accused on Friday of breaking into a nearby business and stealing multiple guns.

The break-in occurred overnight, and in the ensuing investigation the 18-year-old Bartleson was identified with two 16-year-old juveniles before taken into custody.



Per the report, there also was an investigation of a vehicle theft on Centre College’s campus — roughly 2.5 miles from where the robbery occurred — that might be linked to the burglary. When the vehicle was eventually recovered, nine guns from the theft were reportedly found inside.

The suspects faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

A University of Notre Dame spokesman declined to comment on the incident until "we get all the facts” from the case.

Bartleson was one of four cornerbacks recruited in Notre Dame’s 18-man 2020 recruiting class that signed in December. Two of the corners, Ramon Henderson and Caleb Offord, enrolled as early entrants this January, while Clarence Lewis is slated to enroll in June with Bartleson.