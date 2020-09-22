Notre Dame announced it is down 10 players this week due to COVID-19 protocols. The Irish will be down at least one practice too after canceling Tuesday afternoon's scheduled one, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. The postponement comes one day after the school revealed those testing numbers, which were based off results from Sept. 15-18. None of those 10 played against South Florida on Saturday. Notre Dame is scheduled to play Wake Forest on Saturday at noon.

Notre Dame has reportedly called off its Tuesday practice. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

The ACC requires teams to administer tests within 48 hours of a game. The results of those tests for Notre Dame have not been revealed. Earlier this month, Brian Kelly said multiple missed practices would jeopardize a team’s ability to play in the game that weekend, though the exact number depends on the timing of lost practices. “I would say if you canceled two of your practices – and those probably being the two earliest practices, because you can’t be physical late in the week,” Kelly said. “If you’re out of business Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, you’re in trouble for having a team that can practice and being prepared. That would require you to have not assembled your group in a manner that would mean you’ve knocked out everybody.” Tuesday is typically a full-pads, contact heavy practice day. “We’ve been in a number of situations where we don’t believe there is going to be heavy transmission on the field,” Kelly said. “So that’s assuming a lot of things go wrong. If they do, my answer is if you lose two or three days early in the week, you’re hard-pressed to get your team ready.”