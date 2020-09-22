Report: Notre Dame Cancels Tuesday Practice
Notre Dame announced it is down 10 players this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Irish will be down at least one practice too after canceling Tuesday afternoon's scheduled one, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
The postponement comes one day after the school revealed those testing numbers, which were based off results from Sept. 15-18. None of those 10 played against South Florida on Saturday. Notre Dame is scheduled to play Wake Forest on Saturday at noon.
The ACC requires teams to administer tests within 48 hours of a game. The results of those tests for Notre Dame have not been revealed.
Earlier this month, Brian Kelly said multiple missed practices would jeopardize a team’s ability to play in the game that weekend, though the exact number depends on the timing of lost practices.
“I would say if you canceled two of your practices – and those probably being the two earliest practices, because you can’t be physical late in the week,” Kelly said. “If you’re out of business Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, you’re in trouble for having a team that can practice and being prepared. That would require you to have not assembled your group in a manner that would mean you’ve knocked out everybody.”
Tuesday is typically a full-pads, contact heavy practice day.
“We’ve been in a number of situations where we don’t believe there is going to be heavy transmission on the field,” Kelly said. “So that’s assuming a lot of things go wrong. If they do, my answer is if you lose two or three days early in the week, you’re hard-pressed to get your team ready.”
Per the ACC’s protocols, players in contact tracing must quarantine for 14 days, while those who test positive must isolate for 10. The players who were in contact tracing protocols for the win over USF would also miss the game at Wake Forest f it’s played as scheduled. Those who tested positive and missed the USF game would be hard-pressed to play in it due to missed practice time, even though their 10 days could expire before then.
Notre Dame revealed two positives and two others in contract tracing two days after its Sept. 12 win vs. Duke. Those four players did not play in that game.
Notre Dame canceled preseason practice for three days from Aug. 19-22 as the university dealt with an outbreak. It has practiced on schedule since.
The ACC’s postponement guidelines state teams must have “an adequate number of players from its original roster, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen, dressed and available to play.”
A game can also be postponed if “a COVID-19 cluster (as defined by the institution and/or local public health officials) within either or both teams competing in the game based upon that week’s test results as part of the [Medical Advisory Group’s] three times per week testing the week of competition.”
Notre Dame and Wake Forest have Oct. 3 as a common open date.
