Report Card: How Notre Dame football graded out in victory over USC

Beating a rival is like acing a test you studied extra hard for.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly admitted after the Fighting Irish's 31-16 win over USC that, as most rivalry games do, Saturday's game against the Trojans meant a little extra to his players and the university — just like some exams mean a little more than others.

Kelly and the No. 13 Irish (6-1) took home one of their best report cards of the season. Here's how they graded out in the program's fourth straight win over USC (3-4).