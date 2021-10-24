 Report Card: How Notre Dame football graded out in victory over USC
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-24 00:16:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Report Card: How Notre Dame football graded out in victory over USC

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Beating a rival is like acing a test you studied extra hard for.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly admitted after the Fighting Irish's 31-16 win over USC that, as most rivalry games do, Saturday's game against the Trojans meant a little extra to his players and the university — just like some exams mean a little more than others.

Kelly and the No. 13 Irish (6-1) took home one of their best report cards of the season. Here's how they graded out in the program's fourth straight win over USC (3-4).

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}