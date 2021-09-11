Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in close call victory over Toledo

There wasn't a joke about execution from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, so that means the way his Fighting Irish graded out in Saturday's three-point victory over Toledo had to have been better than the way they fared in last week's three-point win over Florida State, right?

Well, actually, yes.

In spite of beating a Mid-American Conference opponent at home by the same margin as Notre Dame beat an ACC foe on the road in the season opener, the Irish actually did many things well in what could have easily been a huge upset loss.

Here's how Notre Dame graded out in the 32-29 win that pushed its record to 2-0: