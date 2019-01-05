Replace And Reload: Cornerback
Notre Dame All-American cornerback Julian Love announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft instead of returning for his final season.
In order to have another outstanding defense in 2019 the Fighting Irish will have to not just replace Love in the lineup, but it will have to find and develop someone else to provide the kind of production and playmaking ability.
Position coach Todd Lyght will certainly have his work cut out for him.
WHAT NOTRE DAME LOSES
Love came to Notre Dame as an unranked four-star recruit, but he finished his career as one of the most productive cornerbacks in school history. His 39 pass break ups and 44 passes defensed are both program records.
Love was named a consensus All-American as a junior, and during the regular season opponents completed just 44.4 percent of the passes with Love in coverage. The talented junior allowed just 5.3 yards per attempt on balls that targeted him in coverage this season.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news