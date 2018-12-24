Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-24 06:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Strategy Stays The Same For Brian Polian During 12-0 Season

L3rsidnkawqyl3g2vc1o
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Being 12-0 and in the playoff has certainly created some buzz around Notre Dame and its recruiting efforts, but for special teams/recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, it’s business as usual. Polia...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}