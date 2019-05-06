Matthews (NC) Weddington running back Will Shipley has seen his recruitment blow up this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound do-it-all class of 2021 athlete started landing offers before his sophomore year, but in the past week, powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame extended offers to him.

"It's been a great experience," Shipley said of his recruitment. "Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to play college football, but I didn't know it would get this crazy. I do enjoy it every day and sometimes it does get to be a lot, but I'm pretty good at keeping my priorities straight. I'm just very thankful for all of these opportunities."

At The Opening regional in Charlotte a couple of weeks ago, Shipley ran a 4.46 40 yard dash. He wasn't timed by a stop watch either; it was laser time. Shipley's fast 40 time increased his profile even more.

"It's been crazy the attention I've gotten from the camp," he said.



Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor was in North Carolina last week and visited Shipley's high school. Shipley detailed how the offer from the Fighting Irish came to be.