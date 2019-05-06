RECRUITING: Shipley Receives High Comparisons From Notre Dame RB Coach
Matthews (NC) Weddington running back Will Shipley has seen his recruitment blow up this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound do-it-all class of 2021 athlete started landing offers before his sophomore year, but in the past week, powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame extended offers to him.
"It's been a great experience," Shipley said of his recruitment. "Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to play college football, but I didn't know it would get this crazy. I do enjoy it every day and sometimes it does get to be a lot, but I'm pretty good at keeping my priorities straight. I'm just very thankful for all of these opportunities."
At The Opening regional in Charlotte a couple of weeks ago, Shipley ran a 4.46 40 yard dash. He wasn't timed by a stop watch either; it was laser time. Shipley's fast 40 time increased his profile even more.
"It's been crazy the attention I've gotten from the camp," he said.
Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor was in North Carolina last week and visited Shipley's high school. Shipley detailed how the offer from the Fighting Irish came to be.
"My coach asked me a couple of months ago about what schools I wanted him to send my film out to," Shipley explained. "I mentioned Notre Dame because that's a school I've always wanted the opportunity to look at. I never had any contact with them, and then my coach texted me saying Notre Dame is here.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news