When I joined the BlueandGold.com staff in May of 2019, Notre Dame already had its quarterback commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes. So when the Irish offered 2022 passers Gavin Wimsatt and Steven Angeli on the same night in mid-August, I was pretty excited to finally cover a quarterback recruitment.

I wanted to see Angeli as soon as possible and am working on a trip to Kentucky to see Wimsatt. My plan is to return to New Jersey in November when Angeli’s Bergen Catholic team has a big game against St. Peter’s Prep, and I’m looking at an October trip to see Wimsatt.

Here are my notes from Angeli’s Tuesday afternoon practice and my interview with him afterwards.