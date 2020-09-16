 Recruiting Nuggets, Analysis Of 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Quarterback Target Steven Angeli
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

When I joined the BlueandGold.com staff in May of 2019, Notre Dame already had its quarterback commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes. So when the Irish offered 2022 passers Gavin Wimsatt and Steven Angeli on the same night in mid-August, I was pretty excited to finally cover a quarterback recruitment.

I wanted to see Angeli as soon as possible and am working on a trip to Kentucky to see Wimsatt. My plan is to return to New Jersey in November when Angeli’s Bergen Catholic team has a big game against St. Peter’s Prep, and I’m looking at an October trip to see Wimsatt.

Here are my notes from Angeli’s Tuesday afternoon practice and my interview with him afterwards.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Steven Angeli ranks as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class.
*** I was thoroughly impressed with Angeli. At first glance, I was surprised at just how big he is. He’s just the same height as me — if not a bit taller — and I am 6-2 and a half. He could legitimately walk into a Power Five quarterback room and not only look the part (aside from his baby face) with his strong lower body and height, but he throws one of the best balls I’ve seen in awhile.

