On April 28, Warrenton (Ga.) Warren County athlete Lovasea Carroll committed to South Carolina. It was an early pledge for the class of 2021 athlete.

"It was very excited," Carroll said. "I feel good about the commitment."

The day after he announced his pledge to the Gamecocks, he landed an offer from the Fighting Irish. Safeties coach Terry Joseph visited his high school in late April and delivered the good news.

"It looks like he's a great guy and a great coach," Carroll said of Joseph. "It was exciting. I had a feeling it was coming because they started following me on Twitter, but it was exciting. Notre Dame is a big school and everybody looks up to them. It was awesome."