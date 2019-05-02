Jaquez Smith is just finishing up his sophomore year, but he already has two schools standing out at the top of his recruitment.

The Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter class of 2021 wide receiver will probably see his top schools list change over the next year, as he plans to make a college decision sometime in early-to-mid 2020. However, it's clear that two of his choices are standing out more than others right now.

"Notre Dame and Georgia are the best schools for me --academic-wise and football-wise," Smith said. "That's why they're the top schools for me."

The Fighting Irish offered Smith, who stands at 6-foot, 190-pounds, in January. Eight weeks later, Smith was on campus in South Bend for an unofficial visit.