Recruiting notes: 2024 four-star linebacker talks Notre Dame visit

One of the headline visitors for Notre Dame’s home opener a couple weekends ago was College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy class of 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines. The 6-1, 201-pounder doesn’t hold an offer from the Irish just yet, but he spoke to a few Notre Dame coaches during his visit and will be keeping in contact with them moving forward. “I had brief conversations with Coach [Chris] O’Leary, Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach Chad [Bowden],” Hines said. “They were saying they liked what they’ve seen of me so far, and they want to keep in contact.”

Andrew Hines made his way up from Georgia to watch the Irish's home opener Sept. 11.

Prior to the start of the game, Hines and other recruits toured the athletic facilities, including the weight room and indoor practice facilities. They took in a player panel with current Irish football student-athletes, the player walk and of course, the game. Notre Dame was nearly upset by Toledo but came from behind to win 32-29. The back-and-forth battle brought energy to a stadium that hadn’t occupied that many fans in nearly two years. “The game was very intense, and Toledo performed a lot better than expected,” Hines added. “The energy from the fans was electrifying.” Rivals unveiled its class of 2024 top 100 watch list this week, and Hines was listed on it. He also received a four-star ranking. Louisville, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have offered Hines. Hines comes from the same high school that the Irish signed four-star safety Khari Gee from.

Underclassmen running back enjoys Notre Dame visit

During his sophomore season in 2020, class of 2023 running back Ethan Clark ran for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 carries. On the left side of his Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive line was Rocco Spindler, a former Rivals100 recruit who is currently a true freshman at Notre Dame. Clark already holds offers from Bowling Green, Marshall and Toledo. The likes of Michigan and Notre Dame are interested in him as well. He visited South Bend when the Irish hosted the Rockets. “The experience shattered my expectations,” Clark said. “We got to see all the facilities and be on the field before the game. The atmosphere was amazing.” The 6-1, 195-pounder chatted with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor and plans to keep in touch with him moving forward. “The campus was beautiful,” Clark added. “You could tell there was so much history behind it, and that’s what made it awesome. And seeing Touchdown Jesus was amazing.”