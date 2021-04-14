Roswell (Ga.) High class of 2023 cornerback Ethan Nation’s rise from unknown prospect to Under Armour All-American with more than 30 scholarship offers happened in the blink of an eye.

Nation’s recruitment started to heat up late last fall, but in January alone, he received 14 new scholarship offers.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this fast,” Nation said about his recruiting process blowing up. “I had a feeling that I’d get offers soon and get noticed, but I wasn’t expecting it to blow up this quick.”