 Recruiting Notebook: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football After Talented 2023 Prospects
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 13:05:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Roswell (Ga.) High class of 2023 cornerback Ethan Nation’s rise from unknown prospect to Under Armour All-American with more than 30 scholarship offers happened in the blink of an eye.

Nation’s recruitment started to heat up late last fall, but in January alone, he received 14 new scholarship offers.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this fast,” Nation said about his recruiting process blowing up. “I had a feeling that I’d get offers soon and get noticed, but I wasn’t expecting it to blow up this quick.”

Roswell (Ga.) High cornerback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Ethan Nation
The Fighting Irish are in pursuit of Roswell (Ga.) High cornerback Ethan Nation, who is an Under Armour All-American. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame was one of Nation’s more recent offers, coming on Feb 25 during a conversation with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

