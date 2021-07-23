Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star WR Talks Notre Dame; 2023 Safety To Visit

Zachariah Branch was taking a nap. His father woke him up and told him there was a call he needed to make. It was to Notre Dame.

The dynamic class of 2023 wide receiver from Bishop Gorman called Notre Dame’s Del Alexander that day in late May, and the call ended with Branch planning to head to Twitter to announce his newest scholarship offer.

“It was a great conversation,” Branch said. “He was telling me that they’ve been looking at me for a while and like my grades. They think I’m the whole package. It was a big deal to get an offer from Notre Dame.”

Branch quickly formed a favorable opinion of Alexander, who has served as Notre Dame’s receivers coach since 2017.