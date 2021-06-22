Recruiting Notebook: Elite 2023 DE Jayden Wayne Checks Out Notre Dame

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln class of 2023 defensive end Jayden Wayne has been all over the country this month. In order of visit date from first to last, he’s checked out Washington, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame and Michigan. His Midwest trip was just this past weekend; he saw Notre Dame Saturday and Michigan Sunday. He was impressed with his experience with the Fighting Irish staff and the campus. “It was nice to learn about the history,” Wayne said. “I listened to the coaches speak on what Notre Dame stands for and how the coaches feel about their players. I did a campus tour and a photoshoot in the locker room. I met with Coach Brian Kelly and watched film with Coach Elston and Coach Freeman.”

The top highlight of Wayne’s visit was chatting with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. “He was very energetic, and I felt we can relate to each other a lot,” he said. “He has strong family values. I really liked the coaching staff a lot. I definitely feel they care about the players.” Rivals ranks Wayne as the No. 13 player in the nation, and the 6-6, 245-pounder’s offer sheet is full of powerhouse programs from across the country. Winning Wayne’s recruitment will be tough but getting him on campus was the first big step for the Irish coaching staff. “I like the tradition of Notre Dame,” he said. “I like that they can help me grow as a man and a player – spiritually, mentally, and physically. I like the idea of meeting kids that don’t play football but have some of the same interest as me.”

Four-Star TE Enjoys Notre Dame Camp Experience

One of the most notable recruits who participated in Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion Camp June 6 was Folsom (Calif.) High’s Walker Lyons. The four-star class of 2023 holds around 30 scholarship offers. “It went awesome,” Lyons said of his experience. “The facilities and campus at Notre Dame were second to none. It was super cool and really fun to walk around the campus and see the area.” Lyons felt that his showing impressed the Notre Dame coaching staff, and he enjoyed the teaching tight ends coach John McNulty provided. “I feel I performed very well at the camp,” he said. “I ran a good time in my 40 [yard dash], ran routes very well and feel like I got the coaches attention.

“I worked with Coach McNulty, and I loved his style of coaching and the way he did everything. We also broke down some film before, and it was awesome.” Notre Dame often takes their time with offering prospects, especially at the tight end position. As of now, Lyons does not hold an offer from the Irish. “They said just to be patient and an offer may be coming,” he said. “Notre Dame doesn’t just pass out offers.” Lyons holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, USC and others.

2024 QB Throws At Notre Dame