Rivals100 OL Donovan Jackson Thinks Highly Of Notre Dame

Houston (Texas) Episcopal offensive tackle Donovan Jackson is likely a long shot for Notre Dame, but the nation's No. 45 overall prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2021 class has good things to say about the Fighting Irish. And who knows, maybe if Jackson visits South Bend, his interest in the University may increase significantly. "I'm trying to find time to go to Indiana," said Jackson. "It's kind of hard to go from Texas to Indiana. I'm trying to find the right moment." Jackson has been keeping in contact with the Notre Dame coaching staff.

"I feel like I have a great relationship with Coach Quinn and Coach Kelly," Jackson said. "They reach out a lot and ask how I'm doing. It's getting on a personal level, them asking how my day is and how my classes are. I really appreciate it." Jackson thinks highly of Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and the academics at Notre Dame. "Notre Dame obviously has a lineage of having great offensive lineman, and the academics are outstanding," he said. "That's really what I'm looking for. Notre Dame is known for their academics. It's definitely interesting."

Top 2022 CB Will Johnson Talks Notre Dame Visit

Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson is one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder has already netted offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and a few others. Johnson visited Notre Dame when the Irish hosted Virginia Sept. 28. "It was a great visit to come up and see the campus and vibe of the school," Johnson said. "It was a great atmosphere. It was a sell out crowd."

Johnson got to chat with Irish defensive backs coach Todd Lyght during the visit, and Lyght visited Johnson's school during during Notre Dame's bye week. “They haven’t offered yet, but they are keeping in touch and seem interested," said Johnson. "Coach (Todd) Lyght, the cornerbacks coach, came to my school too last week, so I’m getting that relationship with him." Johnson has also visited Michigan State this fall and is looking to check out Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio State before the fall wraps up.

2021 DT Doran Ray Impressed With Notre Dame Defensive Lineman

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech class of 2021 defensive tackle Doran Ray also saw the Fighting Irish against Virginia. "It was a good visit," Ray said. "I loved the facilities and walking around. The defensive line played great -- eight sacks in one game. They were a big part of the victory." The Notre Dame defensive line essentially won the game for the Fighting Irish. "The big boys getting credit is always great to see," said Ray. "I was up out of my seat. It was a great atmosphere." Ray got to meet Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for the first time during the visit.