Houston (Texas) Episcopal class of 2021 offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery didn't want the recruiting process to distract him from his junior season. "I'm not really too focused on it," Montgomery said of the recruiting process. "Coaches call me and text me a lot. I answer but I'm mostly focused on the season." The goal for the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder was to win a state title, and his goal was accomplished when his squad the 4A Southwest Prep championship.

Now he can shift towards looking more at his recruitment. Montgomery, who ranks as the No. 47 recruit in Texas and No. 35 offensive tackle in the 2021 class per Rivals, holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and several others.

Notre Dame has offered his teammate, fellow offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, but Montgomery does not have the Irish on his scholarship sheet yet. "I've talked to the offensive line coach (Jeff Quinn) a few times," Montgomery said. "He'll probably come around in the offseason and we'll talk more. I like Notre Dame; it's a good program. "One of my favorite players, Quenton Nelson, went there. They're telling me that they can develop me into that. So I liked that."

Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep Academy class of 2022 athlete Quincy Briggs visited Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish hosted Bowling Green Oct. 5. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder, who holds early offers from Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee and UAB, came away very impressed with his experience in South Bend. "In general, the visit was a very eye opening experience," Briggs said. "I learned a lot of key factors about the school and the history of it. "My favorite thing about Notre Dame is that it’s a highly competitive academic school. You can go to any D1 school just to play football. But that’s it." Briggs enjoyed getting to meet wide receivers coach Del Alexander, although it was a brief conversation, and communicated with those in the Irish recruiting department.