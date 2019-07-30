EJ: I think there are three guys in 2020 that have legit arguments — Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Tosh Baker, De Smet (Mo.) wide receiver Jordan Johnson and Covington Catholic (Ky.) tight end Michael Mayer. Of those three, I would make the argument for Baker. I think he is a premier left tackle and the best commit in the class. He’s going to follow the recent tradition of Notre Dame offensive linemen going in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the 2021 class, the obvious answer is Avon (Ind.) offensive lineman Blake Fisher. He’s a national Top 15 prospect and will likely be a five-star recruit when it’s all said and done.