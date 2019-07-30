Recruiting Mailbag: Which Notre Dame Commits Should Be 5-Stars?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer dive into the Recruiting Mailbag and take football recruiting questions from Notre Dame fans. They tackle how which Notre Dame commits should be five-star recruits, are any Irish commits overrated, and much, much more.
Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!
Are there any ND commits that you guys would rank as 5-star players, and if so which guys? — Mattyheebs14
EJ: I think there are three guys in 2020 that have legit arguments — Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Tosh Baker, De Smet (Mo.) wide receiver Jordan Johnson and Covington Catholic (Ky.) tight end Michael Mayer. Of those three, I would make the argument for Baker. I think he is a premier left tackle and the best commit in the class. He’s going to follow the recent tradition of Notre Dame offensive linemen going in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the 2021 class, the obvious answer is Avon (Ind.) offensive lineman Blake Fisher. He’s a national Top 15 prospect and will likely be a five-star recruit when it’s all said and done.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news