News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 07:12:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Which Notre Dame Commits Should Be 5-Stars?

EJ Holland, Mike Singer
BGI Recruiting Insiders

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer dive into the Recruiting Mailbag and take football recruiting questions from Notre Dame fans. They tackle how which Notre Dame commits should be five-star recruits, are any Irish commits overrated, and much, much more.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Yejongygv1ahx4m74srm

Are there any ND commits that you guys would rank as 5-star players, and if so which guys? — Mattyheebs14

EJ: I think there are three guys in 2020 that have legit arguments — Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Tosh Baker, De Smet (Mo.) wide receiver Jordan Johnson and Covington Catholic (Ky.) tight end Michael Mayer. Of those three, I would make the argument for Baker. I think he is a premier left tackle and the best commit in the class. He’s going to follow the recent tradition of Notre Dame offensive linemen going in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the 2021 class, the obvious answer is Avon (Ind.) offensive lineman Blake Fisher. He’s a national Top 15 prospect and will likely be a five-star recruit when it’s all said and done.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}